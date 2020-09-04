Boralex’s (BLX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Boralex (TSE:BLX) in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Boralex from C$35.50 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.71.

Shares of TSE:BLX opened at C$32.98 on Monday. Boralex has a one year low of C$17.91 and a one year high of C$36.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$131.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

