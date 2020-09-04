Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Citigroup

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EPAY. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Bottomline Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.06.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $46.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.23. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $57.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $67,758.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,992.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $166,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,304,402.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,555 shares of company stock worth $3,618,802. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 165.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 21.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the first quarter valued at $67,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

