BRAMBLES LTD/S (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) versus Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Critical Survey

BRAMBLES LTD/S (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) and Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

BRAMBLES LTD/S has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BRAMBLES LTD/S and Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRAMBLES LTD/S 0 1 2 1 3.00 Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BRAMBLES LTD/S and Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRAMBLES LTD/S $4.60 billion N/A $1.47 billion $0.64 24.96 Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet $6.20 million 215.95 -$85.67 million N/A N/A

BRAMBLES LTD/S has higher revenue and earnings than Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet.

Profitability

This table compares BRAMBLES LTD/S and Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRAMBLES LTD/S N/A N/A N/A Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet -296.37% -62.76% -49.79%

Summary

BRAMBLES LTD/S beats Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRAMBLES LTD/S

Brambles Limited provides supply-chain logistics solutions based on the provision of reusable pallets, crates, and containers for shared use by various participants in the supply chain. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India; and IFCO segments. It offers pallet and container pooling, and reusable plastic crates pooling services. As of June 30, 2018, it owned approximately 610 million pallets, crates, and containers through a network of approximately 850 service centers. The company provides its services under the CHEP and IFCO brands to the customers in the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, and general manufacturing industries in the Americas, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Brambles Limited was founded in 1875 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; and Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the discovery and development of peptide therapies for complement-mediated diseases. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

