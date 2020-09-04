Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $400.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadcom from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $373.31.

Broadcom stock traded up $7.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $359.58. The company had a trading volume of 145,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,069. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $378.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $150.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $30,915.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 766,606 shares of company stock worth $246,329,809 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

