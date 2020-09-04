Brokerages Anticipate Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Secureworks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Secureworks reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Secureworks will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Secureworks.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCWX. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Secureworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Secureworks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Secureworks from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Secureworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of SCWX stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.96. 5,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,048. Secureworks has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Secureworks by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 65,459 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Secureworks by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 106,836 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Secureworks by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 129,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 49,050 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Secureworks by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 85,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Secureworks by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 8.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Secureworks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Secureworks (SCWX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Secureworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secureworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit