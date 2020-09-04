Brokerages Anticipate Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Secureworks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Secureworks reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Secureworks will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Secureworks.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCWX. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Secureworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Secureworks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Secureworks from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Secureworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of SCWX stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.96. 5,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,048. Secureworks has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Secureworks by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 65,459 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Secureworks by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 106,836 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Secureworks by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 129,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 49,050 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Secureworks by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 85,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Secureworks by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 8.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

