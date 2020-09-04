Brokerages Anticipate Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) to announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Trustmark reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.25 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 17.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRMK shares. ValuEngine cut Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of TRMK stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $24.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,541. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $35.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Trustmark by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 43.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 0.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 5.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

