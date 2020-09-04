Brokerages Anticipate Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.15 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) will report $9.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viewray’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.90 million. Viewray reported sales of $20.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Viewray will report full year sales of $53.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.86 million to $59.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $84.03 million, with estimates ranging from $70.60 million to $92.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Viewray.

Get Viewray alerts:

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Viewray had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 million.

VRAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viewray in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Viewray in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $2.73. 31,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90. Viewray has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viewray by 9.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Viewray by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV increased its stake in Viewray by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Viewray by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viewray in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viewray (VRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viewray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viewray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.