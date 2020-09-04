Brokerages Expect Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) will announce $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.76. Hancock Whitney reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $3.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $311.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million.

HWC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

HWC traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.41. 8,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,867. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.07. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $44.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $67,946.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 29.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,655,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,313,000 after buying an additional 107,050 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 178.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth about $501,000.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

