Brokerages Set Dollarama Inc (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target at $52.13

Dollarama Inc (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on DLMAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Thursday.

Get Dollarama alerts:

DLMAF stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.33. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,184. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average of $32.75. Dollarama has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $40.74.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.