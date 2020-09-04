Brown-Forman (NASDAQ:BF/B) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Morgan Stanley

Brown-Forman (NASDAQ:BF/B) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a sell rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Brown-Forman from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Brown-Forman from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.89.

NASDAQ:BF/B traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.35. 1,231,350 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1743 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

