Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $73.22

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.A)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.22 and last traded at $71.96, with a volume of 2591 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.66.

BF.A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Brown-Forman from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brown-Forman from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Brown-Forman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brown-Forman from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brown-Forman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.36.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $709.00 million for the quarter. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 28.81%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.

About Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A)

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

