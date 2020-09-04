BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BRT is a real estate investment trust. BRT’s primary business activity is to originate and hold for investment for its own account, senior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and, to a lesser extent, junior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and senior mortgage loans secured by undeveloped real property. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BRT. ValuEngine lowered BRT Apartments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a c+ rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

NYSE:BRT opened at $13.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.15. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average of $11.33.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 11.4% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BRT Apartments by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in BRT Apartments by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

