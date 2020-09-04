Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the July 30th total of 2,550,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 547,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $73,026.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Bruker by 29.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Bruker in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Bruker by 47.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 132.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bruker stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $39.88. 7,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,778. Bruker has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Bruker had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

BRKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Bruker from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.05.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.