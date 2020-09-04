Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Issues Earnings Results

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative return on equity of 30.89% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

BBW stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $5.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

