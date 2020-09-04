Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given Buy Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $231.30.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $209.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.67 and a beta of 0.65. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $250.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.35.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fred Hand sold 14,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,077,045.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,220,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.73, for a total transaction of $395,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,078,456.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,161 shares of company stock worth $8,479,441. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 64.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 10,424 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 126.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 118.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,634,000 after purchasing an additional 60,408 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 72.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 49.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

