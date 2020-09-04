Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Cake Box (LON:CBOX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Cake Box in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON CBOX opened at GBX 180 ($2.35) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.00 million and a PE ratio of 24.42. Cake Box has a 12 month low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 179.80 ($2.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.27, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 163.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 154.16.

Cake Box (LON:CBOX) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The company reported GBX 7.80 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 9.60 ($0.13) by GBX (1.80) (($0.02)).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Cake Box’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Cake Box’s payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

Cake Box Company Profile

Cake Box Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of confectionery and property holding activities in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

