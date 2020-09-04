Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT Lowered to C$56.25

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$56.75 to C$56.25 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CAR.UN. Raymond James set a C$55.50 price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$57.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.50 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$57.53.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

CAR.UN opened at C$45.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$47.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.82. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$36.40 and a 1-year high of C$61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.