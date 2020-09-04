Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Given New $33.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Western Bank presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.19.

OTCMKTS:CBWBF opened at $21.06 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $27.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.10.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

