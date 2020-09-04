Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CBWBF. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Western Bank presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.19.

Shares of CBWBF opened at $21.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $27.42.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

