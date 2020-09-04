Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Increased to C$29.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CWB. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$24.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$23.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. CSFB reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.38.

TSE CWB opened at C$27.61 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$15.70 and a 12 month high of C$36.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 9.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$24.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.34.

In related news, Director Sanford Riley bought 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.89 per share, with a total value of C$100,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$400,552.11. Also, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.48, for a total value of C$56,956.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$578,074.92.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

