Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Raised to C$28.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CWB. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$24.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.38.

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$27.61 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$15.70 and a one year high of C$36.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$24.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 9.23.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.48, for a total transaction of C$56,956.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$578,074.92. Also, Director Sanford Riley purchased 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$400,552.11.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

