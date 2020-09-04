Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Raised to C$28.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$23.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. CSFB decreased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.38.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$27.61 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$15.70 and a 52-week high of C$36.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$24.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.34.

In other news, Director Sanford Riley purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.89 per share, with a total value of C$100,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$400,552.11. Also, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.48, for a total value of C$56,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$578,074.92.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

