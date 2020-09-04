Canarc Resource Corp. (TSE:CCM) Senior Officer Garry Biles Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Canarc Resource Corp. (TSE:CCM) Senior Officer Garry Biles sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$11,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 953,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$109,627.55.

Garry Biles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Garry Biles sold 49,943 shares of Canarc Resource stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total value of C$6,492.59.

On Thursday, August 27th, Garry Biles sold 100,000 shares of Canarc Resource stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$11,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 25th, Garry Biles sold 75,000 shares of Canarc Resource stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total transaction of C$9,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Garry Biles sold 150,000 shares of Canarc Resource stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total transaction of C$18,750.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Garry Biles sold 100,000 shares of Canarc Resource stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00.

On Thursday, August 6th, Garry Biles sold 78,500 shares of Canarc Resource stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total transaction of C$9,420.00.

Shares of Canarc Resource stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,346. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. Canarc Resource Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.03 and a 52 week high of C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 12.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 million and a PE ratio of -32.50.

Canarc Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the New Polaris gold mine project located in north-western British Columbia.

