Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

BidaskClub cut shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CASA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Casa Systems from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casa Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

NASDAQ CASA opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $83.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Casa Systems by 40.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,837,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after buying an additional 1,404,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,129,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 47,972 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 18,989 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 22,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Analyst Recommendations for Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA)

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit