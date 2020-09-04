Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CASA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Casa Systems from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casa Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

NASDAQ CASA opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22. Casa Systems has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $83.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Casa Systems by 40.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,837,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after buying an additional 1,404,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,129,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 47,972 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 18,989 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 22,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

