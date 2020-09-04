CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) Short Interest Update

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the July 30th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 431,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In other CASI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Wei-Wu He acquired 2,952,426 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $5,609,609.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,836,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,393.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Larry Zhang bought 20,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $38,290.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 20,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,290.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 111.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 52,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.15% and a negative net margin of 388.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.
About CASI Pharmaceuticals
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.
