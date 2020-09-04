Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casper Sleep Inc. manufactures home furnishing products principally in the United States, Canada and Europe. It offers Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores and 18 retail partners. Casper Sleep Inc. is based in New York. “

CSPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Shares of CSPR stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97. Casper Sleep has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $15.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.76 million. Casper Sleep’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Casper Sleep news, CEO Philip Krim acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,537,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,756,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffery R. Chapin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,344.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,599,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $868,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. 30.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casper Sleep Inc provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners.

