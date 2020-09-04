Castle (CSTL) Trading Down 26.3% Over Last Week

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Castle has a market capitalization of $16,080.48 and approximately $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. In the last week, Castle has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.35 or 0.00688381 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00012083 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005544 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00032240 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.56 or 0.01061452 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000992 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 19,120,359 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

