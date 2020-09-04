Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CATB)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,321 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,638% compared to the typical daily volume of 76 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATB. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,047,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 108,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 29,931 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 25,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 17,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,819. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts anticipate that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.