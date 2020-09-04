Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.50.
Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $86.40 on Tuesday. Catalent has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.61 and its 200 day moving average is $69.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.64.
In related news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $203,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,162,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,149 shares of company stock worth $2,973,213. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 133.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Catalent by 390.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 28,112 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Catalent by 646.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in Catalent by 51.0% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Catalent in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000.
Catalent Company Profile
Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.
