Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $86.40 on Tuesday. Catalent has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.61 and its 200 day moving average is $69.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $947.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.62 million. Catalent had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 2,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $203,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,162,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,149 shares of company stock worth $2,973,213. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 133.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Catalent by 390.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 28,112 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Catalent by 646.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in Catalent by 51.0% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Catalent in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

