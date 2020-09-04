cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on YCBD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of cbdMD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of cbdMD from $1.80 to $3.60 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN YCBD opened at $2.41 on Monday. cbdMD has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $5.19.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.15).

In related news, Director Bakari T. Sellers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $34,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of cbdMD by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 530,758 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in cbdMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of cbdMD by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 229,003 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of cbdMD by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 180,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of cbdMD during the second quarter worth about $232,000.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.

