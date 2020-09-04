CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Benaree Pratt Wiley Sells 700 Shares of Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $16,954.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,661 shares in the company, valued at $233,989.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Benaree Pratt Wiley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CBIZ alerts:

On Wednesday, July 1st, Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 700 shares of CBIZ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $16,814.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $24.19. 3,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.58. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $236.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.30 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBZ. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,982,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,386,000 after acquiring an additional 195,434 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,390,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,464,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,111,000 after acquiring an additional 50,166 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,258,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,324,000 after acquiring an additional 486,244 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,219,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,521,000 after acquiring an additional 281,376 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

Featured Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.