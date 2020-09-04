Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.
LEU opened at $10.35 on Monday. Centrus Energy has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $19.90.
In other Centrus Energy news, Director Neil S. Subin purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
About Centrus Energy
Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the commercial nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity.
