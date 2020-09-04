Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

LEU opened at $10.35 on Monday. Centrus Energy has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $19.90.

In other Centrus Energy news, Director Neil S. Subin purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 42.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in Centrus Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 108.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 18,788 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 17.9% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 68,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the commercial nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity.

