Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) Short Interest Down 27.2% in August

Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 476,300 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the July 30th total of 654,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 544,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

CRNT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Ceragon Networks in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

CRNT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.18. 24,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,786. Ceragon Networks has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $3.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $62.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 877.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35,320 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 3,581.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 161,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

