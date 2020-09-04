Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $16.49.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

