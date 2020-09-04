Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CHEF. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, National Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.88.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

CHEF opened at $15.44 on Monday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.35 million, a P/E ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 2.01.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 24.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2,100.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 269.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 679,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 495,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 54.4% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 81,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 28,636 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.