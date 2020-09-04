Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt’s (CSSE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSSE. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.75.

NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.35). Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative return on equity of 58.01% and a negative net margin of 62.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.2031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

In other Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt news, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc sold 12,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $201,154.32. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSSE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 38.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 41.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. 13.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

