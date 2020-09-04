Chronologic Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $835.00 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Chronologic token can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00002613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $262,100.45 and approximately $835.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 27.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00119962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00048015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00199220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.02 or 0.01540679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000338 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00180610 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic’s genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,238,211 tokens and its circulating supply is 959,559 tokens. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

