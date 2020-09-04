Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $97.21

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $97.21 and last traded at $96.95, with a volume of 20981 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 26,725 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $2,031,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $932,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,173 shares of company stock worth $20,197,380 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,137,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 288,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,322,000 after buying an additional 115,727 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,303,000 after buying an additional 70,005 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,136,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,836,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

