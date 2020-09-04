CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 176,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,405,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Avangrid at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Avangrid by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Avangrid by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

AGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Avangrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Avangrid in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avangrid from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Shares of NYSE AGR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.74. 9,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Avangrid Inc has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $57.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average is $45.80.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Avangrid had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avangrid Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.11%.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.