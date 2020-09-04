CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total transaction of $8,529,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 766,606 shares of company stock worth $246,329,809 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $10.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $363.08. The stock had a trading volume of 199,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,069. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $325.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.16. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $378.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.82 billion, a PE ratio of 64.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.31.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

