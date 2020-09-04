CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 466 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AON. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in AON by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AON in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in AON in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in AON in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter worth $38,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.23. 25,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,004. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.82. Aon PLC has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 64.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AON from $216.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.40.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

