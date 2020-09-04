CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 405,246 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Axiom International Investors LLC DE increased its position in S&P Global by 8.9% in the second quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 359,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,306,000 after purchasing an additional 29,202 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 130,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in S&P Global by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in S&P Global by 210.2% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 155,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,300,000 after acquiring an additional 105,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in S&P Global by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,098,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,454,000 after acquiring an additional 678,929 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total transaction of $3,085,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,641.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $494,081.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,190.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.54.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $9.32 on Friday, hitting $344.37. The company had a trading volume of 46,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,582. The firm has a market cap of $91.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $355.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

