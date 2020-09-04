CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 95.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,302 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total transaction of $31,728,884.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,126,542.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 1,111 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.08, for a total transaction of $420,046.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,936.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,316 shares of company stock worth $46,594,823 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.00.

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $12.77 on Friday, hitting $368.51. 12,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,306. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.08, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.81. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $407.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.98 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

