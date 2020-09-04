CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $7,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYW. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 57.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $275,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of IYW stock traded down $10.93 on Friday, hitting $299.35. 14,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,934. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $293.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.72. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $175.25 and a twelve month high of $331.13.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.