CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $5.81 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 14,691 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 128.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NSC traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,965. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $219.88. The company has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.75.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.64.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

