CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $6.66 Million Stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 94.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 644,958 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $566,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,133,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 273.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,438,000 after buying an additional 361,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on CME Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.88.

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $114,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,233.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,630 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock traded down $2.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.95. The company had a trading volume of 92,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,430. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.30.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

