CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $7.69 Million Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,930 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 44,854 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 40.2% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Boeing by 13.4% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Boeing by 14.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,544 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth $269,000. 52.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Cfra upgraded shares of Boeing to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.38.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BA traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.55. 545,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,217,188. The firm has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.01 and its 200 day moving average is $179.34. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.82) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

