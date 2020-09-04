CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $8.89 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 66,739 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $8,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.3% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 733,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,787,000 after buying an additional 16,549 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 40.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 127,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after acquiring an additional 36,438 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3,348.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 800,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,856,000 after acquiring an additional 776,800 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.2% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 802,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,076,000 after acquiring an additional 39,609 shares during the period. Finally, Athanor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 35.7% in the second quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 15,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.05. 15,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.57. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $107.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 25.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.36%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

