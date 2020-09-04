CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,631 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $6,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EDU. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 76.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 65.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 48.1% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.51. 27,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,472. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.85. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1 year low of $102.01 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.40 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.82.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

