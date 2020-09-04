CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Raises Holdings in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 1,570.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 940,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884,033 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.41% of Equitrans Midstream worth $7,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 109,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 532.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,380,809. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $340.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETRN shares. BofA Securities lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.